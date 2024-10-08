Watch Now
International Plasma Awareness Week celebrates everyday people saving lives with each donation

International Plasma Awareness Week celebrates everyday people saving lives with each donation.

Plasma - the liquid part of the blood carrying antibodies, clotting factors, and proteins through the body – can only be sourced by donations from caring humans. These selfless acts can benefit patients suffering from life-threatening diseases and heal traumatic injuries.

Super donors are caring people who have made over one thousand donations. The process is simple - find an Octapharma location near you and pick a time that works for you. A screener will go over introductory questions with you then lead you to the donation floor. Donations usually take between 30-60 minutes to complete.

Learn more and find an Octapharma location near you here.

