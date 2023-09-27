The 6th Annual International Edgar Allan Poe Festival will be taking place on October 7-8 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Poe house in Baltimore City.

This exciting, family-friendly event is free and open to the public and will include themed vendors, live readings and performances, special tours, food and drink, and the return of the popular Black Cat Ball with an eerie Prom Theme.

The event also features the special exhibit "Poe on Comics" , which explores Poe's stories, themes, and characters in over 100 years of comic book memorabilia.

Learn more and find a schedule of events here.