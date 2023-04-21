A new program with three Pennsylvania wind farms owned by subsidiaries of Vitol allows Inspire Clean Energy to give residents in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey a renewable energy choice that improves air quality, supports jobs and strengthens the regional economy.

Inspire’s four-year offtake from the three Western Pennsylvania wind farms – Twin Ridges Wind Farm, Patton Wind Farm, and Highland North Wind Park – is forecasted to generate approximately 201,000 MWh of clean, renewable energy in its first year and 535,000 MWh of clean energy through 2026.

On an annual basis, that’s enough energy to power nearly 19,000 homes, or the equivalent of the energy it takes to power M&T Bank Stadium for four years!

Learn more and sign up for updates here.