LifestyleMidday Maryland

Innovation Refunds

Posted at 3:15 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 15:15:58-04

Small and mid-sized businesses are still bouncing back from the pandemic and supply chain issues, and the current state of the economy further fuels the uphill battle these businesses must face.

Despite resources being available to them, owners may not be aware they exist. Bar Rescue owner Jon Taffer says to take advantage of companies like Innovation Refunds, which helps business owners find federal grants and other funds.

Innovation Refunds has helped facilitate the return of more than $4 Billion dollars to over 16,000 U.S.-based businesses in the past two years through government-funded programs.

