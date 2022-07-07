Inline - College Admissions

Inline is a digital platform that’s on a mission to level the college admissions playing field.

Created by former admissions officers from top U.S. universities, Inline is designed to decode and demystify the college application and give everyone a shot at getting in to the school of their dreams. Inline provides real-time, expert help for the more than 900 applications that use the Common Application platform.

Inline helps you think like an admissions officer and gives you best practices to present yourself and your story in the best possible way.

Learn more here.