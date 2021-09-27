INDEPENDENT WE STAND - SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES — Main Streets are the heartbeat of America's cities and towns. They play an important part in the long-term success of communities and help build a sense of place. If every family shifted just $10 a month to locally-owned, independent businesses instead of national chains, more than $9.3 billion would be directly returned to local economies.

Sykesville, Maryland won the Independent We Stand America's Main Street contest in 2020. They reinvested their $25,000 grand prize into helping their local businesses through the pandemic. There were no business closures on Main Street in Sykesville during the pandemic, and two new businesses opened successfully.

If you'd like to help, you can take the pledge to buy local and encourage family and friends to do the same.

