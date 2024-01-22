Immaculate Heart of Mary - STEAM Program

At Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Towson, dynamic academics combine with strong Catholic values to all students to learn, grow, and show their special talents in their own ways.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) is a cornerstone of IHM, with programs available from Pre-K3 through 8th grade.

Students visit the STEAM Lab weekly to design, create, and learn. STEAM learning is important for elementary and middle school students, helping develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, encouraging creativity and innovation, and preparing students for future careers. Additionally, STEAM education promotes collaboration and teamwork, fosters curiosity and a love for learning, and equips students with the necessary skills to navigate an increasingly technology-driven world.

Recently, IHM was awarded a $5,000 kickstarter grant, allowing students to expand the program and include coding, robotics, and 3D printing!

