Immaculate Heart of Mary School - March 2023

Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 03, 2023
Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Towson mixes academic excellence with strong Catholic values. The school helps empower kids to take on challenges, serve their communities, and be good citizens.

IHM serves students in pre k -8th grade. Class sizes are small to order to fully support and equip the students with everything they need.

Outside of academics, IHM students enjoy a robust arts and music program, plus other extracurricular activities like sports teams, book clubs, Honor Societies, and more.

If you think IHM is the right fit for your family, "Welcome Wednesday" admission tours can be scheduled on the school website.

Learn more and schedule your tour here.

