Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Towson is celebrating its 70th birthday! Planned changes include a new playground, new reception area, and air conditioning, but one thing hasn't changed in 70 years - the heart of the school.

Staff and students alike feel the joyous, community atmosphere right away. The school understands not only the importance of academics, but also that students be allowed to learn, grow, and show their special talents in their own ways.

There are also numerous clubs and athletics available to the students, including sports teams, band, choir, honor society, and even a crochet club!

Learn more about IHM at the upcoming Open Houses on February 1 and 2. Register and learn more here.