Immaculate Conception School - 2023

Posted at 1:48 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 13:48:33-04

For more than 130 years, Immaculate Conception Catholic School has been providing excellence in education in a nurturing, faith-filled environment.

Located in the heart of Towson, educators with student-centered goals are bringing the Catholic faith and academic excellence to students in a motivating, challenging, positive atmosphere.

The school provides an environment that encourages the holistic development of each child and a value-centered education through understanding and affirmation of students in the period of transition from childhood to adolescence. Graduates are responsible, socially conscious, self-reliant individuals with strong academic and moral foundations.

Immaculate Conception School helps students from Prek4 - 8th grade thrive. Families love the community feel of the school, and parents are always welcome volunteers!

