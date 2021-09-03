WMAR is proudly supporting the "If You Give a Child a Book Campaign" for the 5th year in a row.

Developing that passion for reading is crucial, according to Jim Trelease, author of the best-seller, The Read-Aloud Handbook. "Students who read the most, read the best, and achieve the most, stay in school the longest. Conversely, those who don't read much, cannot get better at it."

How many books does a child need at home to thrive? A study shows literacy levels surging at 80 books, which equates to adding 10 books per year through middle school. Being surrounded by lots and lots of books where they live helps children build vocabulary, increase awareness and comprehension, and expand horizons — all benefiting them in adulthood, according to the study.

For just $5, you can buy a new book for a child who needs it most. Donate now through September 10th.