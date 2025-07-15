ICSI manages your IT so you can manage your business

ICSI is a trusted Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) delivering scalable, secure, and proactive IT solutions to businesses across Maryland and nationally.

With expertise in managing complex IT infrastructures and providing 24/7 support, ICSI ensures business continuity across diverse industries. Combining nationwide reach with local insight, ICSI helps clients reduce costs, boost productivity, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The team is also a is a trusted partner in cybersecurity, helping clients safeguard their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape.



Learn more about IT services with ICSI

ICSI specializes in system upgrades and infrastructure optimization, ensuring clients’ technology environments are efficient, secure, and scalable, as well as providing customized IT strategies that align with each client’s unique business goals and challenges.

As a second generation run family owned business, ICSI was recently honored as one of the 2025 Family-Owned Business Award winners by the Baltimore Business Journal, recognizing its innovation, ethics, and community impact.

Learn more and get a free IT assessment for your business here.