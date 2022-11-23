ICE! & Christmas at Gaylord National Resort

ICE! LIGHTS! ACTION!

ICE! is back at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor. Just put on our signature, blue parka and step into a wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice.

Experience beloved holiday classics with larger-than-life sculptures and even plunge down slides made entirely of ice in this Gaylord Hotels original experience.

Then make sure to catch the action as Cirque comes to Gaylord. This Cirque-styled Christmas show features dazzling acrobatics, feats of flexibility, and high-flying stunts. This Broadway-style spectacle centers around Noel, a child dismayed and distressed by the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Trying to recapture her lost love of the season, she is visited by spirits who bring back the true meaning of the season in energetic, dreamlike chapters.

With signature events like ICE!, classic holiday activities such as photos with Santa, and thrilling experiences like ice bumper cars, there is something for everyone, and you can do it all during SO. MUCH. CHRISTMAS. at Gaylord National Resort.

