Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

IBM - Think Conference 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 13:58:51-04

Artificial intelligence (AI) touches all of our lives, and IBM and Watson are are the forefront.

If you've utilized a chat service through a website, gotten a text from your bank when making a new or large credit card purchase, or navigated a customer service menu over the phone, AI has helped shape your experiences.

As more services went virtual throughout the pandemic, AI helped behind the scenes. CVS pharmacy reported a high increase in call volume as people began searching for vaccines and was able to quickly implement AI to help customers get what they needed faster.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020