IBM - Ransomware Security

Ransomware is becoming a big problem for everyone, but school districts in particular are finding themselves targets more often. There were almost 1700 reports of ransomware attacks from school districts in 2020.

School districts traditionally lack the education, tools, resources, and budget to provide adequate protection from these attacks, and with the shift to remote learning last year, they became even more lucrative targets for cyber criminals.

IBM is dedicated to helping school systems prepare for and stop ransomware and other cyber attacks. They've introduced the IBM Education Security Preparedness Grant, which has already given $3 million to schools around the country.

