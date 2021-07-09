IBM Cloud - Tech and Travel

As summer continues and restrictions lift, a new survey finds that 30% of people are planning to fly more often, and expect a safe and easy traveling experience.

IBM Cloud is helping the travel industry provide new features and functions on websites and apps for consumers to find the best prices, plan the perfect trip, and more. AI technology allows for everything from virtual chat assistants to planning for travel or rental care surges during peak travel times.

The pandemic also changed how consumers do business, and IBM can help with that as well. More contactless options like virtual check-ins and the ability to order airline snacks and drinks right from your feet help keep the consumer and front-line workers safe.

Learn more here.