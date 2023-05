Online gaming is a massive global industry and on the rise not just among kids - more than 2/3 of young adults are playing in the US!

Now blockchain games have entered the stage. iBloxx is evolving blockchain gaming, making it easier and more fun to play then ever before.

In blockchain games like iBloxx's newest offering 0X Battleground, assets can be owned and players can even play to earn money!

Learn more here.