Humana - Open Enrollment 2022

Medicare Open Enrollment has started, and if you're feeling overwhelmed by what plan to choose, Humana's local licensed agents can help.

There are three choices to consider when enrolling for Medicare:

Part D - a stand along drug plan

Part C - these plans include the benefits of original Medicare with drug, vision, dental, and hearing coverage, as well as extra benefits like fitness plans.

Medigap - these plans are designed to fill in the costs not covered by original Medicare but do not include drug coverage.

If you'd like some help deciding which plan is right for you, contact Jennifer Alexandre here or by calling 202-740-0208.

Learn more about Humana here.