Humana - Medicare Open Enrollment 2023

The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) is open now through December 7, and millions of Americans ages 65 and older and people with disabilities have important decisions to make in the coming weeks about their health coverage.

While individual needs including budget and health issues are unique, answering a few general questions can help you find the right plan for your needs. Check that your current prescriptions and doctors will be covered under your new plan, and consider any future health issues that may arise.

Medicare Advantage members are also eligible for extended plan benefits and out-of-pocket maximums, which are not included in Original Medicare.

