Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Humana - Medicare Open Enrollment

Posted at 1:38 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 13:41:32-04

Medicare Open Enrollment has started, and if you're feeling overwhelmed by what plan to choose, Humana's local licensed agents can help.

There are three choices to consider when enrolling for Medicare:

Part D - a stand along drug plan
Part C - these plans include the benefits of original Medicare with drug, vision, dental, and hearing coverage, as well as extra benefits like fitness plans.
Medigap - these plans are designed to fill in the costs not covered by original Medicare but do not include drug coverage.

If you'd like some help deciding which plan is right for you, contact Jennifer Alexandre here or by calling 202-740-0208.

Learn more about Humana here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019