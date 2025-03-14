Huffman Family Brands champions education and community giving

The Huffman Family Brands, based in White Marsh, Maryland, had a record-breaking year of philanthropic giving in 2024 by donating over $300,000 to local Maryland charities, but also national partners across the United States!

Between Celebree School, Caliday School Age Programs, and the Huffman Family Foundation, the organizations are focused on providing high quality childcare to children as young as six weeks old all the way to the end of elementary school.

While education is a focus, they are also committed to instilling the values of giving back to local communities through the teachers in the school and the families they serve!

As Huffman Family Brands looks to the future, they hope to expand their impact nationally through partnerships with Ronald McDonald House and other organizations.

