Human papillomavirus is a common STI. 85% of sexually active people will be infected with HPV sometime in their lives. Most people clear the virus on their own, but each year, 35,000 people are diagnosed with an HPV related cancer.

It's not known why some people clear the virus and some go on to develop HPV related cancers, which is why it's so important to be proactive about your own health. Women should get regular pap tests, which check for abnormalities in cervical cells.

