Howard County Library System helps the community learn, grow, and connect

Howard County Library System is more than just books. Their new mission is simple, but powerful: Learn. Grow. Connect. HCLS wants to help all children enter school ready to learn, provide and sense of agency and belonging for teens and young adults, and be an inclusive, connected community where everyone is welcome.

There’s something happening every day at HCLS branches, from STEM workshops, to art classes, to author talks and live performances. You can also volunteer, attend a class, or simply stop by to read and recharge. HCLS branches are open, welcoming spaces where learning and connection thrive. Each HCLA branch has their own programming and events. Additionally, a new series of social engagement stations, designed uniquely for each of the six branch locations, invite customers to interact with Library values in tangible, creative ways. These installations highlight unique parts of each branch’s collection and identity, offer prompts for reflection or storytelling, and encourage joyful engagement.





At the Elkridge Branch, community members can borrow from the DIY Education Center. The dedicated DIY staff at Elkridge help members with borrowing everything from tools to cake pans, and teach classes and programs specifically on the use of tools in the collection. At the Miller branch, the beautiful and serene Enchanted Garden has a functional vegetable garden and Garden Instructor who delivers classes and programs across ages, maintains the garden, and heads the Seed Library.

HCLS is redefining what a library can be. From early literacy to job training, from cultural events to civic engagement, HCLS serves the whole person and the whole community with innovation, inclusion, and a deep commitment to equity.

Learn more and find your branch here.