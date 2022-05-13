Howard County Library - Evening in the Stacks

Howard County Library System is a Five Star Library, a national ranking by Library Journal for delivering excellence in education. HCLS consistently earns the highest five-star ranking, which is attained by fewer than one percent of public libraries in the U.S. – and the only Five Star library system in Maryland.

HCLS’ signature event, Evening in the Stacks is one of Howard County’s most anticipated fundraising events and considered by many to be the county’s “premier” event takes place over two nights this year. On May 14, the in-person gala includes food by Koshary Corner, LaPrima Catering, and Motherland Kitchen, bar by The Wine Bin and Sobar, performance by the KanKouran West African Dance Company, African music DJ Bugatti, an African marketplace, display by the African Art Museum of Maryland, a 360 Photo Booth, and more.

Proceeds from Evening in the Stacks will support the creation of Teen Spaces in HCLS branches. HCLS teen spaces are envisioned as a space for teens in grades 6 through 12 to hang out, collaborate, create, and discover through open-ended exploration and use of library collections, software and materials.

Learn more and buy tickets here.