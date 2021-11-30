Howard County Holidays - Turf Valley Resort

Turf Valley Resort is located in Howard County, Maryland, featuring 172 beautifully appointed hotel rooms and suites, on-site American Fusion restaurant, full-service spa, two championship golf courses, indoor and outdoor pools, and much more!

Turf Valley is also your resort for the holidays. Bring the hole family or just that special someone and enjoy activities like resort packages, which include a gift card to the on-site restaurant, spa packages, Brunch with Santa, and more!

The resort is ready to welcome you and your loved ones this holiday. Don't stress about air mattresses or extra space, just head to Howard County!

Learn more about Turf Valley here.

Learn more about holiday activities in Howard County here.