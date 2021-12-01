HOWARD COUNTY HOLIDAY - TOBY'S DINNER THEATRE — Located in the heart of Columbia, Toby’s Dinner Theatre offers award-winning Broadway and original musicals with an exceptional buffet-style dinner.

On-stage until January 9th, 2022 is Toby's stunning production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Bring the entire family to this holiday favorite, based on the beloved motion picture and featuring a score filled with hit songs including Sisters, Snow, Blue Skies, Let Yourself Go and the title song, White Christmas.

Toby's 2022 season includes Monty Python's Spamalot, Rocky, The SpongeBob Musical, Ghost, the musical, It's a Wonderful Life and Something Rotten.

The unique venue, with amazing performances ‘in-the-round,’ provides each guest with a dynamic interactive experience and a great view, with no seat more than 30 feet from the stage. Additionally, Toby’s is one of the few regional dinner theatres featuring a live orchestra.

Toby's offers a plentiful buffet uniquely selected for each show, desserts, coffee, tea and soda along with a full service bar so you can enjoy a cocktail, beer, wine or Toby’s signature show drink, served in a take home souvenir glass.

For tickets and more, click here.