Howard County Holiday - Maple Lawn

Visit Howard County this holiday season! Today we're taking you to Maple Lawn to enjoy holiday food and fun!

Decadent is a coffee, wine and dessert bar offering freshly baked desserts daily, house made gelato, and made to order breakfast. The community-driven bakery hosts monthly events and participates in numerous fundraisers for local schools and charities. Decadent invites everyone to stop by their special Santa Mailbox for the holiday season. Kids can come and drop off their letters to Santa and "Santa" responds to everyone!

Lib's Grill is hosting its Cocktails and Candy Canes, where the entire restaurant is converted into its most festive and nostalgic self. Enjoy a holiday-inspired cocktail and activities including an Ugly Sweater Party, Christmas "Karol"-oke, Santa Brunch, Cookies & Cocktail pairings and so much more!

