Howard County Holiday - Historic Savage Mill Yuletide Festival

Step into an adventure and experience our rich history, unique shops, and delicious restaurants.

Historic Savage Mill is truly a great unique shopping, dining, facility with even more than you’d first guess that meets the interests of the entire family.

Kick off the holiday season on Small Business Saturday, November 27 at 10:00am with the Savage Mill Yuletide Festival. The Festival runs through the month of December and highlights include visits with Santa, walking tours, the annual Bollman Bridge lighting, great deals on unique gifts, and so much more.

At Historic Savage Mill, you'll find something fun to do for everyone in your family! Learn more and plan your trip here.

Learn more about Howard County Holiday activities here.