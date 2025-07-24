Housing Authority of Baltimore City initiatives bring homes, jobs, and support to communities in need

Studies have shown that safe, decent, affordable housing offers tangible household-level benefits for its residents and positive effects for surrounding neighbors and the greater community.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) spends an average of $68 million annually through its annual operations and investments in the preservation of affordable housing, and these investments provided $9 billion in economic impact for Baltimore and Maryland over a six-year period.





HABC’s housing programs and services support more than 4,000 jobs

Housing Authority of Baltimore City



HABC’s Perkins Somerset Oldtown (PSO) development has been a major contributor to helping tackle the affordable housing crisis while providing new revenues and jobs for Baltimore. The development has already provided hundreds of new affordable homes for residents most in need and continues to progress with the support of community and development partners.

HABC also provides a scholarship opportunities and home ownership and resident services programs to help families towards self-sufficiency.

