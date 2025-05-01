House of Ruth Maryland provides a Gateway to Change

House of Ruth Maryland leads the fight to end intimate partner violence against women, men, and their children by confronting the attitudes, behaviors and systems that perpetuate it, and by providing victims with the services necessary to rebuild their lives safely and free of fear.

House of Ruth COO Lisa Nitsch and her husband Steven are combining their life’s work to make a difference. Steven is Business Agent with UA Local 486, representing nearly 2,000 union-trained tradespeople and known for its philanthropic spirit. As more women enter the trades, supporting services like those provided by House of Ruth Maryland is essential for creating safer, more inclusive workplaces and communities.

The new Gateway to Change Hotline is a confidential resource for men in Baltimore who are worried about becoming abusive. Call 667-240-8977 to speak with someone who can help you manage emotions and find a better way forward.

You can also join House of Ruth on May 15 at Topgolf for a Cause from 6-9 pm at Topgolf Baltimore. Hosted by Senator Cory McCray and Councilwoman Danielle McCray, the evening includes food, drinks, and unlimited play—all to support House of Ruth Maryland’s life-saving work.

Learn more and buy tickets for Topgolf for a Cause here.