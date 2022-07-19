House of Ruth - Crabaret

The 20th Annual Crabaret will take place on Wednesday, July 27 from 6:30-10:00 PM ET at Gertrude’s at The Baltimore Museum of Art Sculpture Garden. Guests will enjoy live music, drinks, and crab dishes prepared by nationally renowned chef, John Shields, while watching the sun set over Baltimore.

Proceeds benefit House of Ruth Maryland, one of the nation’s leading intimate partner violence centers. House of Ruth Maryland helps thousands of battered women, men, children each year.

Raffle items this year include “A Raven’s Training Camp Experience” and “Vacation Beach Getaway.”

Learn more and buy tickets here.