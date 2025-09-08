Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Host your next private event at M&T Bank Stadium with Relentless Events

Relentless Events is the newly launched private events arm of the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Offering unparalleled event experiences in a dynamic sports and entertainment environment, the company specializes in hosting corporate events, private celebrations and large-scale productions that leave lasting impressions. Born out of M&T Bank Stadium's exciting new phase of evolution, Relentless Events maintains a growing portfolio of more than a dozen unique, versatile event spaces ranging from luxury suites and club lounges to expansive field-level venues available for private event use on non-gamedays.


Learn more about hosting a private event at M&T Stadium with Relentless Events
For intimate events Relentless Events offers suite experiences like The Blackwing, The Trust, The Raven, and private and party suites. Spacious venues like the Caesars Sportsbook Club Level can accommodate up to 8,000 guests and the Miller Lite Gatehouse & Roof Deck has two levels of space for social events. Even the playing field and the locker room can be rented out for events!

Relentless Events makes planning easy. From concept to execution, team handles everything in house and works to make each experience customizable and flexible for a great experience!

Learn more and plan your event here.

