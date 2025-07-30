Host the ultimate summer party with tips from chef and cookbook author Marisel Salazar

Let the celebrations begin! Summer is in full swing, and people are thinking about new and creative ways to enjoy warm weather and the chance to get together with friends and family. This time of year ushers in new possibilities and exciting adventures that often include fresh food, drinks and inventive entertaining combinations.





Food and drink pairings for the perfect summer party

Host the ultimate party this summer



Get the party started with Grey Whale Gin. The Coastal Refreshment Kit comes with a bottle of smooth, balanced gin perfect for cocktails, a Sand Cloud beach towel, serving pitcher, and recipe cards.

For a picnic at the beach or park, enjoy the great outdoors with Josh Cellars Seaswept, a bright, fresh mix of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio. Or, try the new Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling, perfect for mocktails or a spritz.

If you're hosting a summer dinner party, The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc is a fresh, balanced wine that will pair perfectly with summertime flavors.

Learn more here.