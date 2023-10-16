Horizon Therapeutics - Gout Awareness

Baltimore, it’s time to take a closer look at gout! Gout is a chronic, inflammatory disease that impacts more than 9 million people nationwide and is often severely misunderstood.

To help bring awareness and education to this disease, Horizon Therapeutics partnered with local artists to paint a mural in Fell’s Point that showcases the unseen impact of gout. The mural design is inspired by an advanced imaging technique that depicts the uric acid buildup that can happen throughout the body

when gout becomes out of control.

If uric acid levels aren’t managed, gout can become out of control, and uric acid crystals can deposit almost anywhere in the body, including the joints, spine, eyes, and heart. Gout can also lead to serious health consequences, including a higher risk for kidney disease, heart disease, and diabetes, which is why it’s important to talk to a gout specialist – such as a rheumatologist or nephrologist – about how they can help you manage it.

The larger-than-life gout mural will be on display from October 9 through October 27 in Fell’s Point at 537 South Broadway. Go snap a picture of the mural and learn more here.

DA-UNBR-US-02083 09/23

