Honey's Bar and Grill invites you to Brunch and Browse this weekend

Midday Maryland
Come see what's cooking at Honey’s Bar & Grill!

Known for bold flavors and community spirit, Honey's is a woman-owned local sports bar & grill with a strong community presence and Asian-inspired dishes. They also offer several pool tables for both casual and APA league play.


Honey's menu offers focuses on fresh flavor. Most dishes are sweetened with honey rather than processed sugars, and there's always something good on the menu!

In addition to menu favorites like crispy Yum Yum Wings and spicy Fire Chicken, Honey's is now offering brunch! On Saturday, October 4, guests can enjoy Honey's new brunch menu while shopping several local vendors at the Brunch & Browse event from 1-3pm. The event will include raffles and other surprises, and funds raised will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Learn more here, or follow on Instagram @honeysbar410

