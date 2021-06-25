Hometown Hidden Gems - The Elkridge Furnace Inn

Located on an historic parcel of land that dates back to the 1700’s, The Elkridge Furnace Inn is an award-winning Farm to Table Restaurant with seasonal up-scale yard and farm to table cuisine.

In addition to the restaurant, weddings and private catering, the inn offers monthly themed wine and spirit dinners and teas including literary events and live music.

Between the history, natural beauty, classic and creative cuisine and unique events, this hidden gem continues to evolve and has so much to offer.

Everyone is thrilled that new Executive Chef, Jared Radas, shares the vision and has come alongside Chef Dan with new energy and ideas of this own. Cheers!

For more information, click here.

