Hometown Hidden Gems - MD Korean Way

Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 14:10:05-04

Visit Howard County is highlighting Hometown Hidden Gems -- like Maryland Korean Way -- a stretch of road featuring a variety of Korean own businesses.

One restaurant, Chosunhwaro, is recreating traditional Korean cuisine with a touch of excellence in terms of taste and sophistication.

The staff will cook their high quality Korean meat dishes to order, or customers can choose to cook up their own right at the table.

The beautifully renovated space features two dining levels, an outdoor patio and a full bar.

For more information, visit https://md.chosunhwarous.com/.

