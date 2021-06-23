Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Hometown Hidden Gems - Historic Savage Mill

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 14:07:46-04

Located in the scenic town of Savage, Maryland, Savage Mill is an Historic Cotton Mill that has been transformed into a vibrant and diverse complex of shops, galleries, and restaurants.

By purchasing through small businesses at Savage Mill, you aren’t just buying an item for yourself, you are contributing to a daughter’s ballet class, a son’s first violin, an entrepreneur’s dream.

And while you’re there, be sure to visit Terrapin Adventures to soar through the air, defy gravity, and enjoy Outdoor Adventures! Whether you’re interested in Team Building activities for your group, a Birthday Adventure Party, or a fun day with family or friends – they will make sure you get your fill of thrills!

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020