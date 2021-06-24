Hometown Hidden Gems - Clarksville Commons

Clarksville Commons is a town center where neighbors can gather, shop, entertain and come together as a community.

Clarksville Commons is different. How it looks, how it feels, how it works with the environment. Beautiful stone buildings, grassy areas, seating and an outdoor fireplace connect you to passionate and creative restauranteurs, retailers and businesses.

They have united shopping, dining and working with inviting common areas that reveal meaningful commitments to renewable energy, sustainability and award-winning green building practices.

For more information, click here.

