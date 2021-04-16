Home Spring Spruce with Shay Millheiser

Spring is a great time to deep clean and improve your home. Make is easy with these tips from DIY expert and TV host Shay Millheiser:

Vacuum from the couch with a Neato Robot Vacuum.

Spring cleaning isn't just for the home - organize your desktop with My Cloud Home.

Many people have improved their cleaning habits since the pandemic began. Keep it going with Windex Disinfectant Cleaner Multisurface

Tired of storing old, mismatched food storage containers? Terracycle can recycle them, and it's as easy as printing a shipping! Then, start fresh with Rubbermaid Food Storage.

Learn more here.