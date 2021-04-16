Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Home Spring Spruce with Shay Millheiser

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:17 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 14:17:24-04

Spring is a great time to deep clean and improve your home. Make is easy with these tips from DIY expert and TV host Shay Millheiser:

Vacuum from the couch with a Neato Robot Vacuum.

Spring cleaning isn't just for the home - organize your desktop with My Cloud Home.

Many people have improved their cleaning habits since the pandemic began. Keep it going with Windex Disinfectant Cleaner Multisurface

Tired of storing old, mismatched food storage containers? Terracycle can recycle them, and it's as easy as printing a shipping! Then, start fresh with Rubbermaid Food Storage.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020