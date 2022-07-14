Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Home Safety Tips

Posted at 1:37 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 13:37:04-04

Home safety and security should be a top priority. That includes taking proactive steps to secure your home from burglaries, but safety isn’t the only concern. Household water or gas leaks can be catastrophic for your home and your health.

Hippo Insurance takes a whole-home approach to insurance and is with you every step of the way for cutting edge home security as well as home care services. Schedule your free virtual home checkup today!

SimpliSafe offers home protection against intruders, fire, water and gas leaks, and more. SimpliSafe has recently partnered with Hippo to help give homeowners great peace of mind.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019