Home Safety Tips

Home safety and security should be a top priority. That includes taking proactive steps to secure your home from burglaries, but safety isn’t the only concern. Household water or gas leaks can be catastrophic for your home and your health.

Hippo Insurance takes a whole-home approach to insurance and is with you every step of the way for cutting edge home security as well as home care services. Schedule your free virtual home checkup today!

SimpliSafe offers home protection against intruders, fire, water and gas leaks, and more. SimpliSafe has recently partnered with Hippo to help give homeowners great peace of mind.

Learn more here.

