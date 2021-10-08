Home Energy Savings with Egypt Sherrod

Right now, your home may be more reliant on fossil fuels that you think. Simply switching to a home that is all-electric can lower your energy costs, modernize your home, and help the environment. Plus, it’s easier than ever to make the change with new technology and products designed to maximize all the systems in your house.

Whether you’re changing out your kitchen appliances or the way you heat and cool your home, you’ll soon see real savings, improved health, and greater efficiencies.

Real Estate Expert and HGTV ‘Flipping Virgins’ star Egypt Sherrod shares some of the direct benefits of an all-electric home, including versatile heat pumps from Mitsubishi Electric and EcoFlow power solutions fueled by the sun.

