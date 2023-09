Younger homeowners are now making up the largest share of homebuyers, with the majority of houses sold as fixer uppers. However, Millennials and Gen Z reported feeling overwhelmed by DIY tasks like renovations, repairs, and updates.

The Home Depot recently launched the New Homebuyer Hub, a streamlined hub that provides resources like instant access to free interactive virtual workshops and how-to videos on demand!

