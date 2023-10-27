There are big things happening at Hollywood Casino in Perryville!

The Inaugural $50,000 Susquehanna Showdown will be the premier Blackjack Tournament in the region. Preliminary Rounds will take place at Hollywood Casino Perryville on Wednesdays - November 1, 8, 15, and 22. The Final Showdown is set for Wednesday, November 29, where the Grand Prize Winner will take home $10,000 Cash and the $50,000 Susquehanna Showdown Championship Belt.

Each Wednesday, registration will be open from 6-8pm. Players can buy-in to the preliminary rounds for $100 or earn a free entry by earning tier points on the Sunday, Monday and Tuesday preceding the tournament date. Unlimited re-buys will be available for $50. Players can re-buy until 9pm or until the last qualifying round is completed, whichever comes first. The winner of each Preliminary Round will earn one entry into the Final Showdown on November 29th.

In addition to the tournament, there is a new floor layout with more accessible table games, plus updated options on more than 750 slot machines. Hollywood Casino is also bringing in new games like MIDI Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker.

If all the playing makes you hungry, you're in luck! New Executive Chef Paul Greenleaf has updated the menu to include Maryland twists on classic fare, like the crab topped Surf and Turf Cheesesteak.

Hollywood Casino Perryville has partnered with Harford Community College to launch Maryland Lottery Commission-approved table games certification courses, which will be held in a dedicated classroom at the casino. The casino’s assistant shift managers teach the course and are accredited through the college.

