Holiday in Hampden restaurant guide

Hampden is home to unique small businesses, the famous 34th Street lights, and The Avenue. We're venturing further into the community with our Hampden Holiday restaurant guide!

At Golden West Cafe, everyone is seen, included, and celebrated. Enjoy seasonal selections of quiche and soups alongside standards like french toast and pancakes. Check out their winter cocktails and Breakfast with Santa events too!

Cosima is located in a nearly 200 year old former textile mill. Come together with family and friends over the Sicilian inspired menu, and get tickets now for the annual Feast of Seven Fishes dinner!

Stop by Nepenthe Brewing Co, a full service restaurant and brewery for a seasonal flavor like the Spruce Tip Double IPA or Spiced Winter Ale. Come in during the Ugly Sweater weekend December 13-15 for great events and specials!

Learn more here.