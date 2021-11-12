Watch
Holiday Hosting w/ Chef Tregaye Fraser

Posted at 2:55 PM, Nov 12, 2021
The host of Own’s TREGAYE’s WAY and winner of Season 12 Food Network Star Chef Tregaye Fraser is best known for bringing fun and creativity to the foods we enjoy.

Now, as we prepare for another challenging holiday season, this food super star is available to share some timely suggestions for holiday hosting. The gatherings may be smaller, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be creative. Let Tregaye show you how to spice up your holidays with good food. You’ll enjoy letting this famous “foodie” share her vast “hosting” experience.

For more information, click here.

