Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Holiday Hosting w/ Chef Julie Hartigan

Holiday Hosting w/ Chef Julie Hartigan
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:24 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 16:24:34-05

Chef Julie Hartigan has created literally thousands of recipes. As a professional recipe developer and TV host, along with her fun personality, she’s known as the girl who loves to turn every day into a party.

Now, the founder of the Cooking with Julie brand and former Food Network Chef is sharing some of her favorite holiday hosting tips and recipes for the everyday “chef” at home.

To learn more, click here.

Chef Julie Hartigan has created literally thousands of recipes. As a professional recipe developer and TV host, along with her fun personality, she’s known as the girl who loves to turn every day into a party.

Now, the founder of the Cooking with Julie brand and former Food Network Chef is sharing some of her favorite holiday hosting tips and recipes for the everyday “chef” at home.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019