Holiday Hosting w/ Chef Julie Hartigan

Chef Julie Hartigan has created literally thousands of recipes. As a professional recipe developer and TV host, along with her fun personality, she’s known as the girl who loves to turn every day into a party.

Now, the founder of the Cooking with Julie brand and former Food Network Chef is sharing some of her favorite holiday hosting tips and recipes for the everyday “chef” at home.

To learn more, click here.

Chef Julie Hartigan has created literally thousands of recipes. As a professional recipe developer and TV host, along with her fun personality, she’s known as the girl who loves to turn every day into a party.

Now, the founder of the Cooking with Julie brand and former Food Network Chef is sharing some of her favorite holiday hosting tips and recipes for the everyday “chef” at home.

To learn more, click here.