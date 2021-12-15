Holiday Gifts for Kids with Cassie Slane

Still stuck for ideas on holiday gifts for the kids on your life? Tech expert and mom-of-three Cassie Slane can help!

Family game night just got even more fun. Check out Exploding Minions, from the makers of Exploding Kittens!

Books make a great gift. Cooper the Dog books help teach kids about kindness, pet adoption, friendship, diversity, and more.

For the little gamer in your life, check our the new Sonic Colors Ultimate for Nintendo Switch.

Many students are using Chromebooks now. The WD Drive for Chromebook is easy to paid and offers 2TB of on-the-go storage!

Learn more here.