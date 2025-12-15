Holiday Gifting Guide with Mickey Williams

The holidays are officially here, and that means it’s time to spoil the people you love with gifts that feel fun, festive, and thoughtfully chosen. Beauty and lifestyle expert Mickey Williams stopped by the studio to share her top holiday picks — a curated mix of cozy favorites, beauty must-haves, and clever stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.



🥂 Hampton Water Bubbly

PRICE: $29.99

SHOP: @wine.com

Add a little sparkle to the season with Hampton Water Bubbly — a chic, low-sugar sparkling rosé that’s made for celebrations. Launched in October 2024, this new bubbly blends Hamptons lifestyle with French winemaking tradition, offering a bright, refreshing sip with less than half the sugar of leading sparkling wines. Crafted with Grenache and designed to make the ordinary extraordinary, it’s the perfect holiday party pour, host gift, or moment-around-the-table treat.

💋 L’Oréal Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil

PRICE: $10.99

SHOP: @amazon and Target

A glossy, nourishing stocking stuffer anyone will love. This lip oil delivers 24-hour hydration with Hyaluronic Acid and Tripeptide for instant volume — no sting required. The Plump pH shade adapts to your own lips, creating a personalized pink tint that’s totally unique to you. Perfect for holiday glam with zero effort.

⚡ Mojo® Energy Pouches

MOJO Energy Pouches [amazon.com]

PRICE: $25.99 for the 5-pack

SHOP: @Amazon [amazon.com]

Need a quick, convenient boost during the busiest time of year? Mojo® Energy Pouches deliver 50mg of clean caffeine per pouch — about half a cup of coffee — so you can fully control your lift. Available in Mint, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Peach Watermelon, and a limited-edition Cinnamon Churro, they’re a game-changing stocking stuffer for teachers, nurses, travelers, or anyone who needs a midday pick-me-up without the coffee crash.

🎧 TOZO NC3 Wireless Earbuds

SHOP: @amazon

These feature-packed earbuds deliver powerful hybrid ANC with up to 45dB of noise reduction and a 6-mic ENC system for crisp, clear calls. With customizable audio (32 EQ presets), transparency mode, and an impressive 55-hour playtime, the TOZO NC3 is built for long days, workouts, travel, and everything in between. A tech-lover’s holiday win.

👟 Cozy TOMS Slip-Ons for the Whole Family

PRICE: $35–$70

PROMO CODE: ABC for 25% off

SHOP: @toms.com

Nothing says cozy holiday mornings like matching slippers — and these shearling-lined TOMS slip-ons in festive buffalo plaid are as cute as they are comfy. Available for men, women, and kids, they make the perfect family gift. Even better: every TOMS purchase helps support kids around the world. Feel-good gifting at its finest.

