Holiday gift ideas from Margo Burr

Fashion and Lifestyle Expert Margo Burr shares holiday gift ideas you can shop for today! Beat the shipping time and start early!

Wrap the holidays in comform with boots and slippers from Koolaburra. Click here to learn more.

Shay Pierre Candles are hand poured, homemade, natural, and made with soy wax to create the perfect aromatic atmosphere in your home. Click here to learn more.

Madame Lemy is an all-natural powder deodorant brand. All products, including their Divorce Body Power, are vegan cruelty-free, chemical-free, and aluminum-free. Click here to learn more.

Four ways to describe Wholly Gloss products: vegan, strong color pigmentation, long lasting, and no lines. Click here to learn more.

Itz Made 4 Me features all natural hair and skin products. Click here to learn more.

Bon Blissity products are the perfect quick grab for self care anywhere. Click here to learn more.

For more information, on Margo Burr and her product picks, click here.